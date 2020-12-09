FRANCISCO, Lois Taylor Gore, 97, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020. Born in Roanoke, she moved to Richmond with her husband in 1946. She was predeceased by her husband, Oswald Francisco; daughter, Susan Virden and son-in-law, Michael Virden; grandson, Christopher Francisco; and parents, Herschel and Ethel Gore; brothers, Herschel (Betty) and Bill Gore; and sister, June Whitlow. She is survived by her son, David (Barbara); daughter, Anne Blackwell; grandsons, Adam (Natalie), Tyler and Clay Blackwell; granddaughters, Erin Eatman (Brandon) and Blair Bischof (Grant); great-grandchildren, Michael and Dylan Blackwell, Taylor and Christopher Eatman and Annie Bischof. Her sister, Margaret Swanson (Jack); and brother, Jim Gore, also survive her. Lois was a charter member of Bon Air Baptist Church, where she faithfully attended for over 60 years. She sang in the church choir and shared her gift of a beautiful soprano voice with her fellow church members and as a soloist at weddings. The focus of her life was faith and family and she was at her happiest when surrounded by her large family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bon Air Baptist Music Ministry, 2531 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. Please make checks payable to Bon Air Baptist and enter Music Ministry on the memo line. A graveside service for the family will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.