GIBSON-MARCUCCI, Lois Suzanne, born January 14, 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents, Goldie and Irving Gibson; and son, Jason Marcucci. She is survived by two loving brothers, Ken and Jay; and a host of family and friends. Lois had a heart of gold and loved poker and bingo. Graveside service Friday, June 4, 2021 (today), at 2 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23228.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.