Lois A. Jones
JONES, Mrs. Lois A., 92, of Beaverdam, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther T. and Fannie M. Stanley; husband, Clifton Jones; first husband, Bobby Allen; also her brothers, Reed and Lee Stanley; sisters, Janette Hall, Viola Carter and Myrtle Johnson. She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth and Glenn Allen. She was a substitute school teacher in Hanover County for years, worked at Thalhimers dept. store until she retired. Also, she was a caregiver. She will be greatly missed and cherished by her sons. Memorial service will be on Saturday, April 9 at Beaverdam Baptist Church at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.
