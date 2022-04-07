JONES, Mrs. Lois A., 92, of Beaverdam, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther T. and Fannie M. Stanley; husband, Clifton Jones; first husband, Bobby Allen; also her brothers, Reed and Lee Stanley; sisters, Janette Hall, Viola Carter and Myrtle Johnson. She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth and Glenn Allen. She was a substitute school teacher in Hanover County for years, worked at Thalhimers dept. store until she retired. Also, she was a caregiver. She will be greatly missed and cherished by her sons. Memorial service will be on Saturday, April 9 at Beaverdam Baptist Church at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.