BOWEN, Lois Lee, went to be with the Heavenly Father on October 21, 2020. She was born in Four Oaks, N.C., on February 17, 1926. Lois was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Braxton, whom she married at Four Oaks Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Jim (Marcia) Bowen, Susan Scott, Mark (Carol) Bowen and Elizabeth (Hugh) Geiger; four grandchildren, Tyler Bowen, Brittany Shaw, Tim Scott and Cory Scott; and seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Rebecca Holt. Lois was a proud retired nurse, loving wife and mother. She was a charter member of the Bon Air Baptist Church for which she was very involved in making her famous pies and flower arrangements to visit with other elderly church members. We want to thank her loving caregivers, Linda, Jennifer and Lois for their wonderful care the last few months. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Research or the Bon Air Baptist Church, Bon Air, Va. Graveside services will be announced at a later date and will be held at the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church in Four Oaks, N.C.