MARTIN, Lois Daniel, age 77, passed away at home on September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neville and Elizabeth Martin.
Lois was born and raised in Toano (James City County) Virginia. She moved to Richmond after high school and attended Virginia Commonwealth University and earned a Master of Education degree. She began her teaching career after college and enjoyed an over 30-year tenure at Henrico County Public Schools as a English Learning Disability (LD) Teacher.
Lois had many friends and an active and exciting social life. She water skied, swam and socialized all Summer, and snow skied all Winter as a member of the Richmond ski club. It's hard to keep count of all of the clubs and activities that she participated in. Among her many talents was sewing. She made all of her own detailed window treatments as well as many Halloween costumes for herself and others. She loved traveling and took several trips to the west coast, Europe and the Caribbean. She just missed an opportunity to visit China and Asia in 1989 after the Tiananmen Square protest erupted.
Everything changed for Lois when in 1998, she was diagnosed with MS. She shifted her focus to her health and wellbeing and consistently did everything she could to fight the disease, including a rigorous exercise routine and daily self injections of her MS medication.
Lois continued to inspire and uplift everyone around her with her determined and hopeful spirit.
Being the consummate English teacher, perfect grammar was her passion. She believed it was her personal duty to ensure everyone around her knew the difference between lie and lay (to lie is to rest or recline, to lay is to put or to place) and other tricky grammar questions like the difference between drink, drank and have drunk.
Lois is survived by her beloved sister, Ginny Murphy; two cherished nephews, Brian Murphy and Michael Murphy; and three beautiful grandnieces, Carys Murphy, Zara Murphy and Jade Murphy.
She leaves a strong legacy of well spoken students, lifelong friendships and countless laughs, love and good times.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 3, 2022 at the Boathouse at Sunday Park, in Midlothian, Virginia at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MS society, https://mymsaa.org/
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.