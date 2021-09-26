Menu
Lois Daniel Martin
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
8500 Staples Mill Road
Henrico, VA
MARTIN, Lois Daniel, age 77, passed away at home on September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neville and Elizabeth Martin.

Lois was born and raised in Toano (James City County) Virginia. She moved to Richmond after high school and attended Virginia Commonwealth University and earned a Master of Education degree. She began her teaching career after college and enjoyed an over 30-year tenure at Henrico County Public Schools as a English Learning Disability (LD) Teacher.

Lois had many friends and an active and exciting social life. She water skied, swam and socialized all Summer, and snow skied all Winter as a member of the Richmond ski club. It's hard to keep count of all of the clubs and activities that she participated in. Among her many talents was sewing. She made all of her own detailed window treatments as well as many Halloween costumes for herself and others. She loved traveling and took several trips to the west coast, Europe and the Caribbean. She just missed an opportunity to visit China and Asia in 1989 after the Tiananmen Square protest erupted.

Everything changed for Lois when in 1998, she was diagnosed with MS. She shifted her focus to her health and wellbeing and consistently did everything she could to fight the disease, including a rigorous exercise routine and daily self injections of her MS medication.

Lois continued to inspire and uplift everyone around her with her determined and hopeful spirit.

Being the consummate English teacher, perfect grammar was her passion. She believed it was her personal duty to ensure everyone around her knew the difference between lie and lay (to lie is to rest or recline, to lay is to put or to place) and other tricky grammar questions like the difference between drink, drank and have drunk.

Lois is survived by her beloved sister, Ginny Murphy; two cherished nephews, Brian Murphy and Michael Murphy; and three beautiful grandnieces, Carys Murphy, Zara Murphy and Jade Murphy.

She leaves a strong legacy of well spoken students, lifelong friendships and countless laughs, love and good times.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 3, 2022 at the Boathouse at Sunday Park, in Midlothian, Virginia at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MS society, https://mymsaa.org/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Boathouse at Sunday Park
Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh Gin, I am so sorry. I think of Lois so often and of all the good times we had over the years. I know she has struggled with MS and has really worked to get better. I wish I´d been better about keeping in touch. Much love and prayers to you and your boys. She thought the world of them. No one is ever going to call me "Jo Mary Absolutely" ever again.
Mary Jo McKesson
September 27, 2021
Death is nothing at all. It does not count. I have only slipped away into the next room. Nothing has happened. Everything remains exactly as it was. I am I, and you are you, and the old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched, unchanged. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. Call me by the old familiar name. Speak of me in the easy way which you always used. Put no difference into your tone. Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow. Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes that we enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be ever the household word that it always was. Let it be spoken without an effort, without the ghost of a shadow upon it. Life means all that it ever meant. It is the same as it ever was. There is absolute and unbroken continuity. What is this death but a negligible accident? Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight? I am but waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near, just round the corner. All is well. Nothing is hurt; nothing is lost. One brief moment and all will be as it was before. How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again!
Carlton Hardy
School
September 27, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
A M JONES INCOME TAX SERVICES
Work
September 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about her passing. I knew and shared many experiences with Lois for many years originally through the Richmond Ski Club. She was one of the kindest, sweetest and funniest people, with an incredible quick wit. I have many fond and fun filled memories of and with her.
Lynn Neese
Other
September 26, 2021
