MEUSCHKE, Lois Katherine Gritzke, 91, born March 7, 1929 in Buffalo, N.Y., finished her earthly race and joined the saints in Heaven on February 28, 2021. Known to many as "Nurse Lois," she loved the Lord and lived to serve Him and others. She is survived by her son, Mark William Meuschke (Andrea); daughter, Paula Meuschke Buckley (Paul); grandchildren, Philip, Torsten, Sarah (Isaac), Hannah (Josiah) and Emma; and great-grandchild, Harlan. Lois came to Richmond after marrying her husband, Walter, who predeceased her. She received her nursing degree from Cornell University School of Nursing, New York Hospital and worked in many facets of nursing: hospital nursing (including four Veterans Administration hospitals), public school nursing, nursing instruction and parish nursing. Lois was known for her faith, smile, friendliness, servant heart and expertise as a nurse. She was a charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was involved in many aspects of church life, including choir and Meals on Wheels deliveries with the Trinity teams. She was especially dedicated and passionate about serving as the Trinity Lutheran Church parish nurse, wherein she visited hospitalized/shut-in parishioners and was a constant resource and support for their medical and spiritual concerns. She took a genuine interest in people and was especially proud of her family, always eager to be able to spend time with them. Lois was a constant witness for Jesus through both her words and deeds. The private celebration service of Lois' life will also be livestreamed/taped on Saturday, April 17 at 10:30 a.m. Email [email protected]
to receive details. Interment will be in Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2315 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.