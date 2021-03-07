I am so sorry to hear of your moms passing....Lois and I worked together at HDH....she was one in a million for sure....and when she said something, you listened. She was kind, caring and compassionate, and loved her post "retirement" work with Trinity Lutheran Church, and encouraged me to become more involved in the church. Walter was a sweetheart as well, and the love of her life....and we can all take solace that they are together once again. God bless my friend.....until we see each other again!

Marylee traver March 8, 2021