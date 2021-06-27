Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Thompson Smith
SMITH, Lois Thompson, Lois received her wings on June 18, 2021, joining eight of her siblings. She was born to Willie and Betty Ford Thompson (Rice, Va.) as their youngest daughter. Lois was wed to the late Winston Smith (Amelia, Va.) and is survived by their children: Cornell (Esther), Eddie (Delores), Patricia, Deborah (Raymond), Jerry (Crystal). Her memory will also be cherished by her brother, Robert "Bobby" Thompson (Alice); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sarah Thompson, Florence Thompson, Jourdinia Smith Brown; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lois attended the historic R.R. Moton High School in Prince Edward, Va., Howard and Virginia State Universities. She was employed with the Amelia County Public Schools and attended Gravel Hill Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.