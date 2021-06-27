SMITH, Lois Thompson, Lois received her wings on June 18, 2021, joining eight of her siblings. She was born to Willie and Betty Ford Thompson (Rice, Va.) as their youngest daughter. Lois was wed to the late Winston Smith (Amelia, Va.) and is survived by their children: Cornell (Esther), Eddie (Delores), Patricia, Deborah (Raymond), Jerry (Crystal). Her memory will also be cherished by her brother, Robert "Bobby" Thompson (Alice); nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sarah Thompson, Florence Thompson, Jourdinia Smith Brown; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lois attended the historic R.R. Moton High School in Prince Edward, Va., Howard and Virginia State Universities. She was employed with the Amelia County Public Schools and attended Gravel Hill Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.