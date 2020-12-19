Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Lois Cochrane Stanley
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
STANLEY, Lois Cochrane, 93, formerly of Montpelier and Rockville, died on December 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Calvin Cromwell and Helen Watkins Cochrane; and her brother, Calvin Cromwell Cochrane Jr. She was a loyal, longtime member of Shiloh United Methodist and Springfield Christian Churches. Lois, or "Two Mama" as she was better known, was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, most especially her family. For many years she maintained her role as Stanley Construction Company's most passionate devotee. Her love for SCC was driven by not only her will to see it succeed, but her devout belief in the integrity and philosophy that the company has held dear for so many years.

She is survived by her son, Calvin Lee Stanley (Ginger); daughters, Regina Stanley Holman (Bill), Betty Stanley Jones (Don). She is also survived by grandchildren, Andy Stanley (Lisa), Mary Sue Stanley McKenna (Joseph), Jennifer Jones Church (Jeff), William Holman, Scott Jones (Sarah) and Hilary Holman Powers (Trey); also, nine amazing great-grandchildren.

At this time, a private service will be held so that we can be considerate of everyone's safety. Two-Mama loved flowers and Springfield Christian Church, 18285 Vontay Road, Rockville, Va. 23146, where donations may be sent. Funeral arrangements by Bennett, 11020 West Broad Street, Glen Allen, Va. 23060, where flowers may be sent.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
We both love you Mama Stanley. May you rest in eternal peace. You brought joy into our lives.
Pam Derrenger and Billy Pruitt
December 20, 2020
You are all in my prayers in this season of darkness. May God's light and peace shine on you in special ways.
David Hindman
December 19, 2020
