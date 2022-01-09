BUTLER, Loleta Warren, 102, of Midlothian, Va., passed away peacefully on December 30, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born on March 2, 1919, in Salemburg, N.C., to the late DeVestal and Mary Ethel Spell Warren. She was preceded in death by her five brothers, Oscar, James, William, Dee and Alton Warren; four sisters, Geneva Crumpler, Hazel Capps, Elma McLaurin and Lois Britt; and husband, Martin Carlyle Butler. She is survived by her two daughters, Faye O'Neill (Steve) and Phyllis Brand (Larry - deceased) of Tennessee. Loleta was blessed with five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with and took an interest in their lives. She taught her family valuable lessons like sewing, gardening, cooking and how to make her famous buttermilk biscuits. Loleta worked as an administrative clerk for the Division of Motor Vehicles for many years and enjoyed her time and friendships there. She was an active member of Branch's Baptist Church until her health prevented it. Faith and family were always uppermost in all that she did. At every stage of her life, she was fun to be with and related to all ages. Our family was blessed by her presence and are thankful the Lord shared her with us. A memorial service for Loleta will be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234 or a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.