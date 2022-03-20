Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Loma Mae Wamsley Shafer
1935 - 2022
SHAFER, Loma Mae Wamsley, 86, went home to her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2022, after battling various medical conditions over the years. She was our beloved mom, Grandma/Nana and family matriarch. Loma was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia to Amy Goldie Wamsley and Robert Hull Wamsley on June 30, 1935. She is also now reunited with Jim, her husband of 41 years until his passing in 1998; her sister and a brother. She is survived by her children, Jim Shafer, Amy Ziegler (Scott) and Leslie Hill (Jim); and a brother, Kenton Wamsley. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Amy, Adair, Kathryn, John, Max, Ethan and Audrey. Loma attended Mountain State Business College and worked for the DuPont Company until she decided to stay home and raise her family. She made our house a home. Mom loved her family and her faith in Jesus was genuine, simple and quiet. Mom loved people, music, singing, trains, everything West Virginia and taking care of her family. We will miss her gentle and kind presence in our lives. We are greatly comforted knowing Heaven has received one more member to its heavenly choir. The family wants to express our deep appreciation for the compassionate and tender care of Kay and Sarah with Bon Secours Hospice. We are also so very thankful for our Heaven-sent caregivers who added joy, laughter and comfort to our mother and our family in her final two months - Annette, Catherine, Kelly, Tish and Vicky. There will be a Celebration of Life service at Third Church, 600 Forest Avenue, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12 p.m. with a reception afterwards in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23227, or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
