DANIEL, Loney Lynn, was born on March 22, 1930, in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. He was the son of Willie Rufus and Virginia Parrish Daniel. He was one of 10 children: six boys, Emmet, Edward, Willie, Frankie and Leonard, his beloved twin brother and four girls, Nellie, Omega, Mattie and Ellen. All have preceded him in death except Frankie (Shirley). He was also preceded in death by his son, Paul A. Daniel; and the mother of his children, Bertha May Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Carol C. Daniel; daughter, Lisa Washington; son, Ronnie Daniel; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Friday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2021.