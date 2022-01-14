Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorann Cook Moody
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
MOODY, Lorann Cook, born January 26, 1940, departed this life on January 10, 2022. She leaves to cherish their memories daughter, Paulette Faison; eight grandchildren, one sister-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Remains may be viewed 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., and where service will be held on Monday at 12 noon. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
17
Service
12:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending love and prayers to my Niece Cherelle Reed and her Aunt Paulette Faison and the entire Moody family on the loss of their Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. May God give you the strength to endure during this difficult time.
Carol A. Jones
January 16, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results