MOODY, Lorann Cook, born January 26, 1940, departed this life on January 10, 2022. She leaves to cherish their memories daughter, Paulette Faison; eight grandchildren, one sister-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Remains may be viewed 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., and where service will be held on Monday at 12 noon. Interment private.