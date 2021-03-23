STATON, Loretta Jean Painter, Our Heavenly Father called Loretta Jean Painter Staton to be with Him March 19, 2021. Loretta, one of nine children, was born January 16, 1936, to Mary and Jessie Painter in their home in Buena Vista, Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles Edward Staton; her sons, Charles Edward Staton Jr. of Richmond, Cliffton Gil Staton and his wife, Veisa of Warsaw, Indiana; and daughter, Catherine Mary Beth Staton Miles and her husband, Scott of Duluth, Georgia; and six grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Staton, Cliffton Blake Staton (Amy), Brenna Rae Staton Sell (Maxx), Madison Brooks Miles Whiteneck (Keith), Haley Catherine Staton Thomson (Ian) and Tanner Charles Miles (Mary Michael); and great-grandchild, Lennon Rae Sell. Loretta earned a nursing degree from West Jersey Hospital in Camden, New Jersey and worked in this field for several years. She also worked for Ukrop's for more than a decade before dedicating herself to her family. She was a loyal member of Community of Grace Church for more than 50 years. The family will be planning a celebration of Loretta's life in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Community of Grace Church, 2240 Cranbeck Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235 and online (http://bit.ly/lorettastaton
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.