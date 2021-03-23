Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loretta Jean Painter Staton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
STATON, Loretta Jean Painter, Our Heavenly Father called Loretta Jean Painter Staton to be with Him March 19, 2021. Loretta, one of nine children, was born January 16, 1936, to Mary and Jessie Painter in their home in Buena Vista, Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles Edward Staton; her sons, Charles Edward Staton Jr. of Richmond, Cliffton Gil Staton and his wife, Veisa of Warsaw, Indiana; and daughter, Catherine Mary Beth Staton Miles and her husband, Scott of Duluth, Georgia; and six grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Staton, Cliffton Blake Staton (Amy), Brenna Rae Staton Sell (Maxx), Madison Brooks Miles Whiteneck (Keith), Haley Catherine Staton Thomson (Ian) and Tanner Charles Miles (Mary Michael); and great-grandchild, Lennon Rae Sell. Loretta earned a nursing degree from West Jersey Hospital in Camden, New Jersey and worked in this field for several years. She also worked for Ukrop's for more than a decade before dedicating herself to her family. She was a loyal member of Community of Grace Church for more than 50 years. The family will be planning a celebration of Loretta's life in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Community of Grace Church, 2240 Cranbeck Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235 and online (http://bit.ly/lorettastaton).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Grandma, I bought a pack of Extra spearmint gum this week, to feel closer to you. I will always think of you while singing hymns, giving and receiving back scratches, and with each look at my face in the mirror. About 4 years ago, we all gathered one afternoon for dinner. Ian was chatting with Dad and Poppy in the kitchen, and you and I were in the living room. You said to me, "If that boy ever has to move, you go with him." I'm forever grateful for your advice, as we made the decision to marry and move overseas last year. Thank you for the example you set us all, as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. I pray that my marriage is as loving and lasting as your 62 years with Poppy. Your gentleness, kindness, laughter, and storytelling is missed greatly. I am blessed to have known you and learned from you for 28 years. I find comfort in knowing that you and our Lord have many more lessons for me. With love, Haley
Haley CS Thomson
March 28, 2021
Oh how I loved this beautiful woman. And oh how I have been loved by this woman. Baba, you were such a warm, kind, and gentle presence in my life. I have such fond and wonderful memories of spending time with you over the years of my life. What a gift that was! Your steadfast faithfulness over the years and all the way to the end, has been and will be a beacon of hope for all who have known you. I´m so grateful to have known you. I´ll miss you greatly-I love you so much, Baba.
Cliffton B Staton
March 27, 2021
We are so incredibly grateful Lennon got meet her Great Grandma... what precious memories we will carry for a lifetime. Baba, we know you are in heaven singing with Jesus and no longer suffering. We love you and miss you!
Maxx, Brenna, & Lennon Sell
March 27, 2021
We will miss aunt Loretta so much!! We know she is in God`s loving arms. Uncle Charlie, you were a faithful and devoted husband of 62 years and she knew how much you loved her . We are praying for you and your family as you wade through these days of grief And heartache. I will always treasure the fond memories of growing up with the Staton family and love you all dearly
Susan & Keith Robertson & family
March 26, 2021
Adored! And missed.
Scott Miles
March 24, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing Tanner's Grandma for the past few years. She and Poppy always did an amazing job of making me feel so welcomed in her home. One of my favorite things about Grandma was the way she adored Tanner, and always called him "her boy". To know that the person you love the most was raised by a family that truly cherished him is such a gift. I am so grateful to have known Grandma and witness the unending love she had for her family, and I hope that we all honor her by showing that same love to one another.
Mary Michael Miles
March 24, 2021
I am so incredibly blessed for my amazing family and especially thankful for my grandmother, Loretta. Grandma was so kind, loving, thoughtful, and truly amazing. I loved sitting in the sunroom talking to her about God, our family, and her memories as a child. I am grateful that she is in heaven but already miss her so much here. I will remember the good stuff and the sweet times we shared as a family. Thank you for being an amazing example of God's agape love, Grandma. I love you so much.
Madison Whiteneck
March 24, 2021
Grandma, you were such an amazing example of a strong, confident woman of the Lord. Thank you for setting the example of unwavering faith for us all. We miss you, but rejoice in the fact that you are with our Father. We will take care of Poppy! I´ll never forget how loudly you sang hymns in church and how hot you drank your coffee. Love you, Grandma
Tanner Miles
March 24, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family during this time. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Denny Lechlitner
March 24, 2021
Loretta Staton was one fine lady. It was a pleasure to do church with her & Charlie @ Community of Grace for 26 years. So many of those fine ladies that attended Community of Grace are now gone. I can only imagine what a wonderful reunion they are now having. Well done Loretta. We will all miss you.
Ronnie Salyer
March 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Loretta' s passing. So many memories from long ago when we went to Virginia to visit my mom's family, so many cousins to see! I remember taking Cliff riding a bus from Richmond to Buena Vista and then riding in a car with grandpa and Lula,how exciting! Also visiting Loretta and Charles when they were first married, thinking back now Loretta was only 10 years older than me. Wishing love to all of you and will be sending a memorial to her church.
Linda Mead Whitcomb
March 23, 2021
I love you Mom. I will miss you terribly. I will take good care of Dad for you. I am rejoicing that you are finally free from all pain.
Mary Beth Miles
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results