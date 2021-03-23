Grandma, I bought a pack of Extra spearmint gum this week, to feel closer to you. I will always think of you while singing hymns, giving and receiving back scratches, and with each look at my face in the mirror. About 4 years ago, we all gathered one afternoon for dinner. Ian was chatting with Dad and Poppy in the kitchen, and you and I were in the living room. You said to me, "If that boy ever has to move, you go with him." I'm forever grateful for your advice, as we made the decision to marry and move overseas last year. Thank you for the example you set us all, as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. I pray that my marriage is as loving and lasting as your 62 years with Poppy. Your gentleness, kindness, laughter, and storytelling is missed greatly. I am blessed to have known you and learned from you for 28 years. I find comfort in knowing that you and our Lord have many more lessons for me. With love, Haley

Haley CS Thomson March 28, 2021