WHITT, Loretta Sue Arnette, 78, went to her forever home on Friday, April 8, 2022. Loretta was born on April 27, 1943, in Keokee, Virginia, a small coal mining community in Southwest Virginia. She was blessed to be born to Ernest Arnette and Frances Burke Arnette. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ernest Arnette Jr., Robert Arnette, Douglas Gregory Arnette; and stepson, Marty Whitt. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald; children, Tammy Tucker Wright, Rejeana Tucker Sowder (Nathan), Mark Tucker (Monica) and Stephen Mahoney (Kelly); stepdaughter, Jennifer Mahoney (Kevin); foreign exchange daughter, Mila Bernadi Bonzano (Paul); one brother, Thomas Arnette (Linda); 12 grandchildren, Sabrena Hunter (Mikel), Daniel Wright (Joy), Kayla Spurlock, Mark Allen Tucker, Brent Tucker (Lexie), Jessica Sowder, Hunter Sowder, Victoria Mahoney Welch (Jonathan), Hazel Mahoney-Seay, Madeline Mahoney, Alex Bonzano and Stefano Bonzano; seven great-grandchildren, Marques Redd, Arika Spurlock, Kayden Spurlock, Alyssa Spurlock, Jaiden Hunter, Noah Hunter and Autumn Pociluyko; and many nieces and nephews. Loretta was a long-time member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and retired from C&P Telephone Company (Verizon) after 33 years of service.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. A private interment will take place in Signal Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 428, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, or give to a child in need -- either way you are doing God's work.