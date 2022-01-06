WILSON, Mrs. Loretta M., "Cis," born in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1929, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the age of 92. She was predeceased by two siblings; and her husband of 53 years, James Wilson. She is survived by her sister, Joan Zurad; brother, Joseph Jennings; children, Catherine Wilson (Eric), Jim Wilson (Leila) and Tom Wilson (JoAnne); grandchildren, Emma and Joe Liebmann, Conor Wilson and Rachel Wilson. Cis was a generous individual who loved good company and conversation and adored her children and grandchildren. Her sweet tooth was only outsized by her heart.



Thank you to her caregivers for their efforts and professionalism.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Good Samaritan Hospice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.