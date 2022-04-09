MINGLOSKI, Lori Nicole, 25, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, went to be with the Lord after a brief illness on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Born on June 4, 1996, in Petersburg, Virginia, she is the daughter of Craig and Karen Mingloski. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Jean Mingloski, Clarence and Ingelore Dean; and her cousin, David Mingloski. Lori was a graduate of Colonial Heights High School (2014) and graduated from Old Dominion University (2018), receiving Cum Laude honors. Lori was also an alumni member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Lori went on to receive her master's degree, with honors, from Liberty University (2021). She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Colonial Heights and was employed by the Virginia State Police as an analyst. She is survived by her loving parents, Craig and Karen Mingloski; her brother, Will Mingloski (Kayla Houston); her sister, Anna Mingloski; boyfriend, Christian Trayer; aunts and uncles, Keith and Pam Mingloski, Scott and Beth Mingloski, Donna and Carl Thomas, Chuck and Sherrie Dean, Christel Dean and Betty and Stan Blodgett; special fur companion, Opal; and numerous cousins. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy., South Chesterfield, Va. 23834. A Funeral Mass will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the church. A graveside service will be held in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Va. 23805, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022. A procession to the graveside will begin at St. Ann Catholic Church at 10:15 a.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lori's honor to Autism Speaks, autismspeaks.org/fundraise?form=donate
or 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor Princeton, N.J. 08540, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude
or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2022.