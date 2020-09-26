WIGGINS, Loring Jefferson "Jeff", Sr., 78, of Hobbsville, N.C. and North Chesterfield, Va., died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in his Hobbsville home at 924 Carters Road.
Mr. Wiggins was born in Gates County on January 29, 1942, and was the son of the late William Surry Wiggins Sr. and Eva Gurganus Wiggins. His love of boating transcended both his leisure time and his working life, as he owned BCF (Bennett's Creek Fiberglass Company), had been a wholesale distributor of Glastron Boats, had owned Wiggins Mobile Marine Service and had been part-owner of Privateer Boat Company. A member of Manchester Masonic Lodge #14 in Richmond, Va., he had been a Master Mason for 44 years, joining the Lodge on March 18, 1976. Other enjoyments included his involvement in the Shriner Motor Patrol, Ducks Unlimited and the Richmond Yacht Club. Raised in the fellowship of Gatesville Baptist Church, he and his family had been longtime members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Surry "Billy" Wiggins.
Surviving are his wife of over 58 years, Gloria Byrum Wiggins; and their children and grandchildren: son, Loring J. Wiggins Jr. of Glen Allen, Va. and his children, Kelli A. Wiggins of Richmond, Allison L. Wiggins of New Orleans, La. and Loring J. Wiggins III of Glen Allen; daughter, Tracy Lynn Creef of Kill Devil Hills and her son, Carson M. Creef of Wanchese. Also surviving are his stepgrandson, Matthew Tate and wife, Deanna and their sons, Silas and Jonah of Henrico, Va.; two sisters, Sarah W. Baumgardner and husband, Glen, of Raleigh and Susan W. Smith Kosch of Carbondale, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, at 2 p.m. in the Wiggins Family Cemetery on the family farm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no formal visitation is planned, but friends are invited to join the family at the home in Hobbsville, both before or after services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, N.C., is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com
