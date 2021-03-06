COUNCIL, Lorraine, departed this life February 23, 2021. She is survived by her three daughters, Sandrill Council, Monique Council and Tynesha Grandison; two grandchildren, Taylor Meredith and Camryn Graham; seven sisters, two brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. with limited capacity. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.