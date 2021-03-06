Menu
Lorraine Council
COUNCIL, Lorraine, departed this life February 23, 2021. She is survived by her three daughters, Sandrill Council, Monique Council and Tynesha Grandison; two grandchildren, Taylor Meredith and Camryn Graham; seven sisters, two brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. with limited capacity. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I extend to the family my deepest sympathy at the loss of your loved one. May God comfort you with his love and peace. Much love to Cheryl and Shawn.
Barbara Clarke
March 28, 2021
Sending my condolences to my Auntie love you always. Sandrill, Monique, and Ty praying for you.
Tonya Cherry James
March 6, 2021
Condolences for the family long time friend
Celestine Christian
March 6, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 6, 2021
