MOORE, Lorraine Harris Henderson, departed this life on March 3, 2021. She is survived her husband, William Harvey Moore; daughter, Patricia H. Faison (Edward Keith Sr.); son, Bishop Alroy S. Henderson (Carolyn F.); and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held 3 p.m. March 7, 2021, at the funeral establishment. Rev. Dr. Gregory Howard, eulogist. Interment in Union Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. Watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.