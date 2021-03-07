My deepest condolences to the family! I was truly blessed by Auntie Lorraine as she helped me through my stage 4 cancer for three years. I've been in remission for 23 years now. If it wasn't for her and the Lord, I don't think I would have made it. Her help and support will never be forgotten. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers, as I pray your strength in the Lord.

Cheryl Webster March 6, 2021