Lorraine Harris Henderson Moore
FUNERAL HOME
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave
Petersburg, VA
MOORE, Lorraine Harris Henderson, departed this life on March 3, 2021. She is survived her husband, William Harvey Moore; daughter, Patricia H. Faison (Edward Keith Sr.); son, Bishop Alroy S. Henderson (Carolyn F.); and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held 3 p.m. March 7, 2021, at the funeral establishment. Rev. Dr. Gregory Howard, eulogist. Interment in Union Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. Watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Service
3:00p.m.
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave, Petersburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
wishing you comfort, peace, and hope in this time of sadness. in deepest sympathy
joseph lyons
Friend
March 9, 2021
I Thank God for the short time Mrs. Lorraine and our paths crossed. You will forever be in my heart. Your work on this earth is complete. God is pleased. Sending my most heartfelt condolences to the Family. Pat, God is able. I always admired what an Awesome, and Dedicated daughter you are. Praised the Lord
Winfort Lee
Friend
March 8, 2021
Pamela Jones Bowles
March 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Herbert Gilliam
Friend
March 7, 2021
MY condolances And prayers to the family May God keep you in its care The bless
Mary Jackson Jones
Friend
March 7, 2021
To Patricia and family: You and your family have my deepest condolences. My prayer is that God will grant you comfort and strength through this difficult time now and the days ahead. Continue to cherish all of the precious memories that you shared together and it shall bring joy to your heart. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Blessings
Robin Tucker-Ellis
March 6, 2021
On behalf of the Fort Lee Monday Night Military/Civilian Handicap Bowling League and the Hopewell Tuesday Morning Mixed League, I submit this letter with Heartfelt Sympathy. May the healing gifts of time and the timeless love of God carry the family gently through the loss you're feeling now. "Surely God is my help; the Lord is the one who sustains me." (Psalm 54:4). Sis. Lorraine Moore loved the game of bowling, and some seasons bowled in three leagues each week the past sixteen years. She would bowl in local, state and national bowling tournaments.
Wade Watkins
Friend
March 6, 2021
With deepest condolences to the family. I wish I had the right words, just know I care. You and your loved one will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Mark & Deborah Jones
Neighbor
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family! I was truly blessed by Auntie Lorraine as she helped me through my stage 4 cancer for three years. I've been in remission for 23 years now. If it wasn't for her and the Lord, I don't think I would have made it. Her help and support will never be forgotten. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers, as I pray your strength in the Lord.
Cheryl Webster
March 6, 2021
Cousin Lorraine, you will truly be missed. You are now resting in the arms of Jesus. Love to the immediate family always.
Gwendolyn Cofield
Family
March 6, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jacqueline Harris-Jackson
Family
March 6, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to the family and I pray God comforts you in the loss of your beloved mother.
Priscilla Anderson
Coworker
March 5, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Lewis
March 5, 2021
Family May God's love comfort you during this season. I was very blessed as a young nurse to meet Lorraine as we worked together at Petersburg General Hospital. She was one who helped to guide me . Know that she was a wonderful person. God bless.
Debira Parker Hinton
March 5, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Vanessa Polk
March 5, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but the special memories of your mother will comfort you and give you peace. Praying for your family.
Beverly Gibbs & Family
March 5, 2021
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. Psalm 23:1
We express our sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Lorraine H. Moore. Sis Moore served many years as a faithful Trustee of Union Branch Baptist Church. May our Lord bless and comfort her family during this time of grief.


Union Branch Baptist Church Trustees
March 5, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Brenda Ruth and Brittany Harris
March 3, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Brenda Lee
Family
March 3, 2021
