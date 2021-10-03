MYERS, Lorraine McKinney, 77, of Glen Allen, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret McKinney; brothers, William, Raymond and James McKinney. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Barron (Michael); son, Anthony Wells; grandchildren, Patrick Barron, Emily Barron, Abigail Wells, John Silas Wells. Lorraine loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.