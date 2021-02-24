Menu
Lorraine Boyd "Rainey" Suttles
SUTTLES, Lorraine Boyd "Rainey", 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Harvey Wright; a brother, David Wright; and a sister, Ann Marie Wright. Rainey is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Bill Suttles; her devoted children, Carrie Alexander Suttles, Melanie Anne Sears (Brian) and Jonathan B. Suttles (Sarah); two beautiful grandchildren, Jackson and Lilah Suttles; two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Wright (Judi) and Thomas "Tommy" Wright (Jennifer); a sister-in-law, Christine Wright; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Rainey was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was infinitely proud of her children and the successful people they have grown to be. Nothing gave her greater joy than her time spent with her family, especially enjoying their vacation home at the beach. She was born in King William and loved walks in the woods, working in the dirt and building things with her dad's old pine wood. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She had a huge heart and a giving soul and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service will be held promptly at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Feb
28
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thanks so much for keeping us informed regarding our classmates; unfortunately my wife since 1966 is suffering from dementia and is presently in Hospice
Frank Schultz
March 5, 2021
Bill, I was saddened to learn of your great loss, Lorrain, and want to express to you and your family my most sincere sympathy.
My thoughts and prayers are certainly with you at this most difficult time.
Gayle Gray
Gayle Gray
Friend
February 28, 2021
Bill, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your wife. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
John Matous
February 25, 2021
Bill and Family, I am so sorry to learn of your wife's passing. Although I never met her, I know she must have been a special person. Please know I care and share your loss.
Joan Crummette
February 25, 2021
Bill, please accept my sincere condolences for you and your family during this difficult time.
Debbie Dunn
February 24, 2021
