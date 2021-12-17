Menu
Lorry Louise Victoria
1958 - 2021
VICTORIA, Lorry Louise, a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Lorry was born on February 1, 1958, in Richmond, Va. She graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1977. She served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1982. She also served in the National Guard for several years. Lorry had a love for music; she enjoyed singing, dancing and living life to its fullest. Lorry leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Louise Brown; husband, Raymond Victoria; two devoted sons, Ramos Victoria (Deidre) and Sergio Victoria; several grandchildren and one great-grandson; two brothers, Raymond Brown (Zannette), Larry E. Brown; two sisters, Melissa Hancock and Selma Hamilton (Roland); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment private.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and condolences to the family
Virgil Peyton
Family
December 18, 2021
Will miss you but you will never be forgotten RIP LOVE YOU
Teresa Brown
Friend
December 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
December 17, 2021
