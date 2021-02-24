Menu
Lottie Ayres Astley
ASTLEY, Lottie Ayres, 102, of Richmond, widow of Russell B. Astley Jr., passed away February 22, 2021. She is survived by two sons, Russell B. Astley III (Elyse) of Wellesley, Mass. and Allan A. Astley (Courtney) of Richmond, Va.; three grandsons, Matthew, Nicholas and Samuel Astley; one great-granddaughter, Madeleine Astley; and two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Peter Astley. Mrs. Astley was a retired librarian for Richmond Public Schools. She was a member of Monument Heights Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The service will be live streamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Team Member Holiday Fund at The Hermitage, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jill Thompson & Family
February 26, 2021
What a lovely lady! So sorry I never had the pleasure of meeting her. No doubt that her whole family has wonderful memories and stories to share of her life and interaction with each and every one of you. Keep her close to your heart .... God bless.
Neil Watkins
February 26, 2021
I was Lottie's last Sunday School teacher before she moved to the Hermitage. She was part of the core group of our class and even though she didn't always say a lot, when she did, we all listened well. Lottie was a genteel Southern lady with a genuine smile that would light up a room and always in a good mood no matter what was going on. She was well loved and will surely be missed. Thanks for sharing her with us for as long as she was able to attend. Be good to yourselves. Everything takes time. May your fond memories bring you much comfort in the coming days. In His Love, Linda Beasley
Linda Beasley - Dorcas Sunday School Class - Monument Heights Baptist Churc
February 25, 2021
Russel and Allan, Please accept my condolences on the passing of your mother. David Gambill
David Gambill
February 24, 2021
