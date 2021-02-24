ASTLEY, Lottie Ayres, 102, of Richmond, widow of Russell B. Astley Jr., passed away February 22, 2021. She is survived by two sons, Russell B. Astley III (Elyse) of Wellesley, Mass. and Allan A. Astley (Courtney) of Richmond, Va.; three grandsons, Matthew, Nicholas and Samuel Astley; one great-granddaughter, Madeleine Astley; and two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Peter Astley. Mrs. Astley was a retired librarian for Richmond Public Schools. She was a member of Monument Heights Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The service will be live streamed at www.reellyfeproductions.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Team Member Holiday Fund at The Hermitage, 1600 Westwood Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. Arrangements are by the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.