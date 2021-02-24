I was Lottie's last Sunday School teacher before she moved to the Hermitage. She was part of the core group of our class and even though she didn't always say a lot, when she did, we all listened well. Lottie was a genteel Southern lady with a genuine smile that would light up a room and always in a good mood no matter what was going on. She was well loved and will surely be missed. Thanks for sharing her with us for as long as she was able to attend. Be good to yourselves. Everything takes time. May your fond memories bring you much comfort in the coming days. In His Love, Linda Beasley

Linda Beasley - Dorcas Sunday School Class - Monument Heights Baptist Churc February 25, 2021