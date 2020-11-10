SHAFFER, Lottie "Joyce", 79, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born in Lottsburg, Virginia, and was preceded in death by her husband, James Shaffer; parents, Kelly and Pauline Fisher; and sister, Carolyn Williams. She is survived by her brother, Carlton Fisher; nephews, Kelly and Carlos Fisher and Jimmy Williams; the father of her daughters, Henry Gholson; daughters, Carol (Rudolph), Debra and Ladonna Gholson; grandchildren, Michelle, Shawn, Crystal (Aaron) and Mark; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Gavin, Kayson, Skyleigh, Aleah, Caleb, Lydia and Emma. Joyce loved being a homemaker and cared deeply for her family. Her love for her family was far from questionable and a house full of company kept her smiling. She dedicated many years of service to the advancement of Christian faith and values. She was a gifted piano and organ player and also enjoyed sewing and baking. Joyce's visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). The family invites friends to attend a Celebration of Life at Joyce's home in North Chesterfield after the visitation. Her graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.