CROMER, Lou Ann Kendall, 78, of Midlothian, Va. returned home to Jesus on March 8, 2021. Her mother, Roberta "Bobbie" Ricaud Kendall; her father, V.H. Kendall; her brother, Robert Kendall; and her granddaughter, Sydney Floyd welcomed her into heaven with loving smiles and outstretched arms.



She is survived by her family: her husband of 28 years, Ira Pascal Cromer Jr.; and her devoted children, Kendall Long (Sherry), Marshall Long (Natalie) and Laura Floyd; as well as her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Savannah Long, Cadence Long, Andrew Long, Tulah Floyd, Heather Cromer Morgan and Krissy Cromer Palmer; and her great-grandchildren, Mason, Riley, Tanner, Olivia, Dakota and Boston. She is also survived by her close cousins, Barry Webster (Ron), Paige Christopher (Robert) and Thomas Gibson (Diane).



Lou Ann was born in Bennettsville, S.C. on November 17, 1942 and spent her happy childhood in Cheraw, S.C., a place she always kept in her heart as "home." She grew up as a member of First Presbyterian Church. She began her schooling at the Little Red Schoolhouse, where she cultivated many lifelong friendships. She maintained a particularly strong bond with a group of ladies near and dear to her heart, affectionately referred to as "the crazy 8." Lou Ann continued her education in Cheraw through her high school graduation and went on to Winthrop University, graduating in 1965. After college, she settled in the Richmond, Va. area to begin her career and start her family. Around this time, she also began her nearly 50-year friendships with her beloved group of friends, "the bridge club." Lou Ann enjoyed a career in banking until her retirement from Virginia Credit Union in 2012.



Lou Ann was a very gentle soul with the inner strength of a fighter. She lived her life with compassion and kindness, her love and light apparent to all who knew her.



A small family gathering will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Crestwood Presbyterian Church and will be live-streamed so others may attend in spirit.



In lieu of flowers, her family requests simple, random acts of kindness to strangers in memory of Lou Ann.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.