Lou Etta Roane Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
ROANE EDWARDS, Lou Etta, 84, of King William County, received her wings Saturday, June 5, 2021. She leaves to cherish her loving memory three sons, Lou Roane (Courtney), Roger Edwards (Susan) and Michael Edwards; siblings, Lina Carter, Alfred and McKinley Roane; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021. Celebration of Life service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery, King William County.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
March Funeral Home -Laburnum Chapel
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
March Funeral Home
livestreaming available, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
Praying God's comfort for you at this time, lean on Him and he will be with you every step of the way.
Hazel Roane-Robinson
Family
June 11, 2021
My prayer in sympathy. Heavenly Father, in your wisdom be the ever present support needed in this time grief. Show your Love in all that is done.
Thelma W. Starkes
Friend
June 10, 2021
