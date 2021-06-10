ROANE EDWARDS, Lou Etta, 84, of King William County, received her wings Saturday, June 5, 2021. She leaves to cherish her loving memory three sons, Lou Roane (Courtney), Roger Edwards (Susan) and Michael Edwards; siblings, Lina Carter, Alfred and McKinley Roane; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021. Celebration of Life service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at March Funeral Home, with livestreaming available. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery, King William County.