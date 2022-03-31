OVERTON, Louie Allen, 91, of Victoria, Va., joined his family in Heaven on March 29, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Cary Overton; two daughters, Teressa Overton (Charlie) and Sharon Harding, all of Victoria; son-in-law, Wade Harding of Meherrin; four grandchildren, Jeanie, Natasha (Chris), Brandon (Kim) and Derek; five great-grandchildren, Malik, Greleigh, Angel, Maddox and Andrew. Louie graduated from Victoria High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 39 years, retiring as Postmaster. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9954, served on the Victoria Planning Commission, Lunenburg Health Services Board, Victoria-Lunenburg Community Centre Board and was Treasurer for the Victoria High School Alumni Association for 30 years. He retired as a minister from Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Deatonville, serving 16 years and as minister of Bethel Christian Church, Green Bay, serving 55 years. He was a passionate flower and vegetable gardener in his spare time. Special thanks to caregivers, Mary Hayslett and Jackie Hayes for their enormous love and care. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. April 2, 2022, at the Victoria Baptist Church with interment in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. The family will receive friends at all times at the home, 2003 6th Street, Victoria, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lunenburg Health Services Center (P.O. Box 121, Victoria, Va.) or the Victoria Fire and Rescue Squad (P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, Va).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.