COLLIER, Louis C., Jr., 94, a lifelong resident of Richmond, Va., and for 25 years the owner of Louis C. Collier, Inc., an electrical engineering firm, died peacefully on November 4, 2020, with his daughter at his side. He had suffered a stroke the previous day.
Born in 1929 in Richmond, Mr. Collier was the son of Louis Carter Collier and Elizabeth Buchanan Collier. He graduated from Westhampton High School, at Libbie and Patterson Avenues, and, at age 17, joined the U.S. Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon discharge from the Navy, Louis enrolled at Virginia Polytechnical Institute, now known as Virginia Tech. He graduated in 1949 with a degree in electrical engineering and later received certification as a professional engineer. He and Laura Shank of Richmond were married in 1948 and began a long, happy marriage, enjoying travel, dancing, tennis, church activities, entertaining in their Stratford Hills home, and spending time at their Virginia Beach condominium.
A member of South Richmond Rotary Club for 30 years and a Mason for 60 years, Louis was also a scoutmaster for his son's BSA Troop 828. He treasured his longtime membership at Willow Oaks Country Club, where he enjoyed socializing and playing tennis. He was a longtime member of Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities and later, First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include Laura Shank Collier, his dream girl and wife of 72 years; a daughter, Lynda Baldridge Pappas and her husband, Bill Pappas; a son, Lou C. Collier and his wife, Mary Coiner; five grandchildren, Zachary Baldridge (Tiffany) of Lynchburg, Tyson Collier Baldridge (Catherine) of Midlothian, Taya Collier Baldridge of Richmond, Susan Coiner-Collier (John Mioduszewski) of St. Louis and Kathryn Coiner-Collier (Nicholas Weitl) of Charlotte; and seven great-grandchildren. A family memorial was held on November 8 at Bliley's Central, with the Reverend Mary Kay Collins of First Presbyterian Church presiding. Condolences may be posted online at blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.