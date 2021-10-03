GAREY, Mr. Louis Milton, completed life's journey on August 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis M. Garey; his mother, Artrice D. Garey; his brothers, Francis B. Garey and Frank C. Garey; and his beloved wife and best friend, Patricia E. Garey. He is survived by his daughter, Kathryn A. Garey; son, Andrew L. Garey; daughter-in-law, Rachael Griffiths; granddaughter (and light of his life), Charlotte M. Garey; and many other dear friends and family.
Louis was born in Richmond, Va. on April 11, 1941. He attended Ferrum Junior College from 1960 to 1961 and was a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, class of 1965 (Go Hokies!). Louis proudly served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968 and received the U.S. Army Certificate of Achievement for Meritorious Performance while serving in Asmara, Ethiopia (now Eritrea).
"Butch," as Louis was affectionately known by many of his close friends and family (and "Butchie" by his little brother, Frankie), was a gentle, giving soul. He was a lover of all things to do with being on the water. He loved sunrises as the fog broke over Lodge Creek, coffee and a quiet word with his wife, Trish while the kids slept in the cabin of their boat and a drink in the evening overlooking the ocean. He loved gardening. He and Trish spent countless hours caring for their yard and garden on Shannondale Road. They passed this love on to their children, Katey and Drew. Above all, Louis loved his friends and family. We will miss him every day, but we know that he is with Trish now, and no one that knew them will forget the kindness and love that they brought to this life. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 16, at the Maymont Italian Garden, 1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or the Nature Conservancy.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2021.
Katie, Drew and family,
I am sorry for your loss. As you described Louis in this obituary, he was such a kind and gentle soul. I worked with your father for many years at VDACS and very much respected his guidance and work on many facilities projects including new office buildings and farmers´ markets. He was respected by everyone who had the pleasure of working with and for him, including contractors. I fondly remember going to the Eastern Shore with Louis and others to check on or discuss future projects, and particularly the restaurants and diners he recommended that had so much character and characters.
He was also a friend and he loved talking with pride about any of your accomplishments. I remember when your mother became ill and how Louis cared for her; they did indeed have a special love. I know you are comforted in the knowledge that they are together again. I am sorry I will not be able to attend the memorial service due to prior commitments, but am thinking of you. May the Lord comfort you in this time of sadness.
Sandy Adams
Work
October 5, 2021
Drew, I am so very sorry about the loss of your dad but know your mom greeted him with open arms! Love and prayers for you and your family.
Nancy Scott
Friend
October 4, 2021
He has been a high school friend and he will be missed.