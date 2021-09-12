MARTIN, Louis R. "Lou", Sr., 88, of Richmond, passed away September 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital. He attended Benedictine High School and Randolph Macon before entering the Army. Lou was married to his wife, Anne Spratley Martin, of Surry, for 46 years. He is survived by his four children, Terry Tinsley, Debbie Akers, Louis Jr. "Bubba" and Jamie (Darlene); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward B. and Louise A. Martin; and five brothers and two sisters. Sports, especially baseball, were the love of his life. He worked for the Yankee organization (Virginians), Braves organization (Richmond), Tidewater Tides, Louisville Colonels, Winnipeg Whips (Canada) and was Director of Operations for the Montreal Expos. Returning back to Richmond, he continued his love of sports by coaching Tuckahoe Little League, high school softball and baseball at Trinity Episcopal and golf at Goochland as well as umpiring, officiating volleyball and especially officiating high school basketball for over 55 years. He coached VCU baseball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame at VCU. Until retirement, he was a salesman for Dixie Sporting Goods, selling uniforms and equipment for high school sports. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where services will be held at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Westhampton.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.