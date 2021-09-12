MARTIN, Louis R. "Lou", Sr., 88, of Richmond, passed away September 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital. He attended Benedictine High School and Randolph Macon before entering the Army. Lou was married to his wife, Anne Spratley Martin, of Surry, for 46 years. He is survived by his four children, Terry Tinsley, Debbie Akers, Louis Jr. "Bubba" and Jamie (Darlene); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward B. and Louise A. Martin; and five brothers and two sisters. Sports, especially baseball, were the love of his life. He worked for the Yankee organization (Virginians), Braves organization (Richmond), Tidewater Tides, Louisville Colonels, Winnipeg Whips (Canada) and was Director of Operations for the Montreal Expos. Returning back to Richmond, he continued his love of sports by coaching Tuckahoe Little League, high school softball and baseball at Trinity Episcopal and golf at Goochland as well as umpiring, officiating volleyball and especially officiating high school basketball for over 55 years. He coached VCU baseball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame at VCU. Until retirement, he was a salesman for Dixie Sporting Goods, selling uniforms and equipment for high school sports. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14 at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where services will be held at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Westhampton.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
7 Entries
RIP,Lou,I remember our boyhood days in Highland Park......
Al Foxwell
September 16, 2021
Rest easy my friend.
Kevin Smith
Friend
September 15, 2021
Sometimes words just fail. Louis was not just a great athlete but also a super nice person, who I remember mainly from my school days. When one of my brothers was hit by an automobile, but thankfully survived, it was Louis who held his head in his hands as he lay in the street until the ambulance arrived. I know his family is more than proud of who he was and all that he did. I am proud for just having known him.
Michael "Mickey" Reardon
September 14, 2021
I was just telling my husband about how much fun I had at Jarry park playing with the phones in th dugout. Talking about my best friend Debbie, her sister Terry and her brother Baba. How lucky was I to know Lou Martin. What a legacy!
Tracy Tait
Family
September 13, 2021
My dearest friend Anne, Lou was so fortunate to have had such a devoted and loving wife to the end. Your determination and love never altered. May he Rest In Peace, and may all the love and memories you two shared sustain you thru the times ahead.
Marie Shumaker
Friend
September 13, 2021
If Lou was your friend you had someone who was with you no matter what. He always wanted to help his friends.He will be greatly missed. Anne has a guardian angel for sure .