Louis Winfield Tuck
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
TUCK, Louis Winfield, 86, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Willie Tuck; brother, John E. Tuck; son-in-law, Donald Flaherty; and his loving wife of 59 years, Jewel Kathryn Tuck. Louis is survived by his children, Cynthia Frayser (Tommy), Susan Flaherty, Lewis Alan Tuck (Tracy); grandchildren, Derek Guess (Heather), Darin Guess, Darci Guess, Jessica Flaherty; great-grandchildren, Madison Guess and Maddox Guess; sisters-in-law, Sally Tuck and Barbara Jean Pollett (Rich). Louis was a man of faith, strength and patience. He was a loyal friend, seeing the best in others and giving his best. We are all better for having known him. Louis retired from a long career as a truck driver with McLean Trucking Co. and ABF. Our hearts are forever grieved by his passing, but celebrate the full life he lived and rest in the knowledge that he is at home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Life Celebration Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Final rest will be on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery At Amelia
10300 Pridesville Rd, Amelia Court House, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 12, 2021
