To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
6 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
MARIE ANN CHAMBERS
Family
March 23, 2022
Louis & Craig: As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Pops will truly be miss by all that love & knew him. I will continue to uplift your family in prayer.
Theresita Pleasants-Lewis
March 22, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time..
MEALY FUNERAL HOME AND STAFF
March 21, 2022
I think God everyday for the gift of Louis Watson, my step-dad (minus the step). You were my father and I cannot express all of our sense of loss at this time. In my heart, I feel blessed to have had the gift of you once you and my beautiful mother, Maxine, were married. You will always be missed. You will never be forgotten. We all love you Pops.
Wendy Knight
Family
March 20, 2022
Sending our sincere condolences and prayers of consolation for your loss. Pops will truly be missed. Louis, Craig and family, you are in our prayers.
Francine and Larry Griffis
March 20, 2022
Sorry to hear about the passing of pops. My condolences to Louis and Craig and the rest of the family.