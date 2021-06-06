BOYLES, Mrs. Louise M., 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021. The daughter of Samuel Taylor and Ada Martin Mills, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Boyles; and brothers, Ralph and Leslie Mills. She is survived by her brother, Franklin D. Mills (Liz); daughters, Karen B. Arrington (John) and Pam B. Jones (Glenn); and a son, Kelly Boyles; grandchildren, Jason (Cameron) Jones, Justin (Ashley) Jones, Sara A. Goodwin (Chad); and three great-grandchildren, Logan Samuel Jones, River Rose Jones and Piper Louise Goodwin. Louise was a dedicated Christian and a member of Amelia Baptist Church for 67 years, serving as choir director and treasurer during that time. She enjoyed cooking and getting together with family and friends on special occasions. The family wishes to thank Easter Haven Private Care and James River Hospice for their loving care. A private graveside service will be held, with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amelia Baptist Church, 9101 Amelia St., Amelia, Va. 23002 or the Amelia Rescue Squad, 8930 Otterburn Road, Amelia, Va. 23002.