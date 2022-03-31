HEATON, Louise Patricia Box, 84, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Pat was born September 22, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo., and was the daughter of the late Jimmie Dee Box and Frances Box Krauss.
She attended Winthrop College in Rock Hill, S.C., graduating in 1959 with a degree in elementary education. Pat taught for a few years and then went on to raise a family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After raising her children, one of her greatest joys was mentoring young women.
Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Dee Box; and great-grandson, Marshall Jacobsen.
On August 8, 1959, she married her husband, Kenneth Heaton, who survives. In addition to her husband; she is survived by daughters, Kendal Butler (Marshall), Kristi Stiegler (Scott), Fran Scofield (Mark); grandchildren, Carrie Jacobsen (Benjamin), Kenneth Butler, Bethany Topmiller (Justin), Brett Stiegler, Mason (Elyse) Scofield, Julia Scofield, Will Scofield; great-grandchildren, Felicity Topmiller, Cassidy Topmiller and Rosalie Scofield.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 540 West Mosby Rd., Harrisonburg, Va., with Pastor Todd Pruitt officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Marshall Andrew Jacobsen Memorial Scholarship Fund at Redeemer Classical School (www.redeemerclassical.org
).
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.