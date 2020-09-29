Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louise "Granny" Hendrick
HENDRICK, Louise "Granny", 80, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Somie and Elizabeth Hendrick; son, Marvin Hendrick; sister, Viola Hendrick; brothers, Leroy, Walter Sr. and Rev. Ollie Hendrick Sr.; nephew, Walter Hendrick Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Orlando, Antoinette, Gwendolyn, Tina and Kevin Hendrick; grandchildren, Charntelle, Lakesha, Antwane, Brandon, Taylor, Trent Hendrick; devoted daughter-in-law, Lucinda Hendrick; seven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances Price, Mildred White, Eddie Mack Hendrick (Judy); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held one hour prior to the 12 noon Celebration of Life service, Sunday, October 4, 2020. Interment private.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.