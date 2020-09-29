HENDRICK, Louise "Granny", 80, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Somie and Elizabeth Hendrick; son, Marvin Hendrick; sister, Viola Hendrick; brothers, Leroy, Walter Sr. and Rev. Ollie Hendrick Sr.; nephew, Walter Hendrick Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Orlando, Antoinette, Gwendolyn, Tina and Kevin Hendrick; grandchildren, Charntelle, Lakesha, Antwane, Brandon, Taylor, Trent Hendrick; devoted daughter-in-law, Lucinda Hendrick; seven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances Price, Mildred White, Eddie Mack Hendrick (Judy); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held one hour prior to the 12 noon Celebration of Life service, Sunday, October 4, 2020. Interment private.