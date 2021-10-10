KEGLEY, Louise G., 97, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Born in Alps, Va., she was the daughter of the late Linda and Tommy Gouldin and had been a Richmond resident for most of her life. She is survived by three children, Graham Kegley Jr., Carol Wright (Dale) and Frank Kegley; two sisters, Linda Vinson and Jean Lynch; three grandchildren, Russell Wright (Laura), Erin Crotts (Matt) and Edward Wright; and three great-grandchildren, Elsa and Alton Wright and Chessney Crotts. A private service will be held to celebrate her extraordinary life in Harpers Ferry, W.Va. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.