Louise G. Kegley
KEGLEY, Louise G., 97, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Born in Alps, Va., she was the daughter of the late Linda and Tommy Gouldin and had been a Richmond resident for most of her life. She is survived by three children, Graham Kegley Jr., Carol Wright (Dale) and Frank Kegley; two sisters, Linda Vinson and Jean Lynch; three grandchildren, Russell Wright (Laura), Erin Crotts (Matt) and Edward Wright; and three great-grandchildren, Elsa and Alton Wright and Chessney Crotts. A private service will be held to celebrate her extraordinary life in Harpers Ferry, W.Va. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
