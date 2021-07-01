LENARD, Ms. Louise, age 99, of Richmond, departed this life June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, John "Skeeter" Lenard. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Lenard and Anthony "Tony" Lenard; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, among them, Alease Henderson, Margaret Sanchez, Alvenia Leonard, Joyce Ann Wall and Che'Vaughn Cole; nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Lenard can be viewed Friday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. Rev. Paul Coles officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.