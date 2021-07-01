Menu
Louise Lenard
LENARD, Ms. Louise, age 99, of Richmond, departed this life June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, John "Skeeter" Lenard. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Lenard and Anthony "Tony" Lenard; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, among them, Alease Henderson, Margaret Sanchez, Alvenia Leonard, Joyce Ann Wall and Che'Vaughn Cole; nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Lenard can be viewed Friday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. Rev. Paul Coles officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
July 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
willie ( nickey redd ) coleman
Other
June 28, 2021
