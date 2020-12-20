Menu
Louise Monroe Leslie
LESLIE, Louise Monroe, 94, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman L. Leslie Jr.; children, Rebecca A. Reel, Roy Franklin Leslie and Alan David Leslie. She is survived by her children, Edward Lee Leslie (Lynda) and Katherine L. Martin; grandchildren, Lee Reel, Sandra McKan, Brian Martin, Julie Agee, Marc Leslie; great-grandchildren, Abby, Allen, Shannon, Kate, Cassie and Colin; son-in-law, Junior Reel; stepgrandchildren, Keith and Melanie; and numerous other family and friends. Louise was a member of the Independence Christian Church, and was a dedicated school bus driver in Hanover County for over 30 years. The family will receive friends 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, December 24, with services following at 10 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Independence Christian Church, 14023 Independence Rd., Ashland.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Dec
24
Service
10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
