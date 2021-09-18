Haven´t seen Loise for more than 20 years but vividly remember what a special lady she was. She exuded patience and kindness. Her kids are a testament to her mother skills and love. Fred, JR had a partner for life. I sincerely wish her family vivid memories of Louise. Freddie, you have my deepest condolences and respect in your loss.

Kemp mathews September 18, 2021