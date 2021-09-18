Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Louise N. Pryor
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
PRYOR, Louise N., 80, of Henrico, died September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Frank Sr. and Novella Lomax; brothers, Frederick and Rev. Frank Lomax Jr. Surviving are her husband, Frederick "Fred" M. Pryor Jr.; daughter, Yvette P. Ohree (Kevin); son, Frederick "Ricky" M. Pryor III; two grandchildren, Jordan and Alexis Ohree; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Worthy and Barbara C. Lomax; brother-in-law, Jesse Pryor (Connie); nieces and nephews; devoted caregiver, Demetria Chappelle; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, September 19 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 20 at Quioccasin Baptist Church, 9011 Quioccasin Road. Rev. Theodore Brown officiating. Rev. Frank Lomax III, eulogist. Interment Pryor Memorial Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Sep
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Quioccasin Baptist Church
9011 Quioccasin Road, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Haven´t seen Loise for more than 20 years but vividly remember what a special lady she was. She exuded patience and kindness. Her kids are a testament to her mother skills and love. Fred, JR had a partner for life. I sincerely wish her family vivid memories of Louise. Freddie, you have my deepest condolences and respect in your loss.
Kemp mathews
September 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 18, 2021
My Deepest Heart filled Condolences
Sheron S
September 14, 2021
