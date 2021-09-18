PRYOR, Louise N., 80, of Henrico, died September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Frank Sr. and Novella Lomax; brothers, Frederick and Rev. Frank Lomax Jr. Surviving are her husband, Frederick "Fred" M. Pryor Jr.; daughter, Yvette P. Ohree (Kevin); son, Frederick "Ricky" M. Pryor III; two grandchildren, Jordan and Alexis Ohree; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Worthy and Barbara C. Lomax; brother-in-law, Jesse Pryor (Connie); nieces and nephews; devoted caregiver, Demetria Chappelle; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, September 19 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 20 at Quioccasin Baptist Church, 9011 Quioccasin Road. Rev. Theodore Brown officiating. Rev. Frank Lomax III, eulogist. Interment Pryor Memorial Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.