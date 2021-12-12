WILSON, Louise Ann, born May 31, 1957, of Salina, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children and other loved ones on December 9, 2021. Her legacy lives on through her seven children, Brandi, Tori, Vinni, Holli, Ty, Jake, Zachary; her 11 grandbabies; and her loving companion, Tommy Jones. Louise was actively involved in her kids' lives and lived to travel to them and with them around the United States and abroad. She also enjoyed the simplicity of sitting on the beach listening to the sounds of the ocean while reading a Danielle Steele novel. However, her second love in life, after her family, was the joy and hustle of the Christmas season. A memorial service will be held at Morrissett Funeral Home on Route 10 from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.