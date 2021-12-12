Sadly a life taken much too soon. She was a mother that I felt like I knew even more than I did. I was always kept up on the family adventures and get together's by my dear friend and co-worker Brandi on a regular basis. The first thoughts that come to mind is that she was a very hard working and determined woman that would do anything for her children. I am very saddened by her passing knowing how closely knit this family is. Sending my condolences to Brandi and the whole family.

Mark Plumley Friend December 12, 2021