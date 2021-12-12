Menu
Louise Ann Wilson
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
WILSON, Louise Ann, born May 31, 1957, of Salina, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her children and other loved ones on December 9, 2021. Her legacy lives on through her seven children, Brandi, Tori, Vinni, Holli, Ty, Jake, Zachary; her 11 grandbabies; and her loving companion, Tommy Jones. Louise was actively involved in her kids' lives and lived to travel to them and with them around the United States and abroad. She also enjoyed the simplicity of sitting on the beach listening to the sounds of the ocean while reading a Danielle Steele novel. However, her second love in life, after her family, was the joy and hustle of the Christmas season. A memorial service will be held at Morrissett Funeral Home on Route 10 from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened to hear of Louise passing - she was a wonderful person - she lived and loved for her children and grandbabies. I will miss her smile and all her fun pictures and just her...she was just a great person -- :(
Sandy and Barry Read
Friend
December 22, 2021
Tori and Family, I am thinking of you all during this time of loss. I have a lot of great memories of your Mom, and am saddened to see this news. My deepest condolences.
Dacia Pelligrino
Friend
December 20, 2021
Rachael, Dennis, Eve, and Ezri
December 19, 2021
I am Very sad and heartbroken!! You will truly be missed here however; I know I will see you again!!! You were a true Sister from another Mister and True friend with a Heart of Gold!!! I LOVE YOU LOUISE!!!!
Marie Seay
Friend
December 18, 2021
I loved working with Louise. She had a heart of gold and was a ray of sunshine. Always in a good mood and was such a hard worker. Loved knowing her!!
Lue Gaudlitz
Work
December 16, 2021
We´d like the memory of Louise to be a happy one. She would have liked to leave an afterglow of smiles when life was done. She would have liked to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways of happy times, laughing times and bright sunny days. Louise would have liked the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun of happy memories that she left when life was done.
Chuck and Debbie Bendall
Family
December 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 13, 2021
Please accept my warmest condolences. I´m truly sorry for your loss.
Lorraine Nardini
Other
December 13, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. LouAnne was a great lady. She was a part of my life for 61 years. Her and her siblings were my cousins at heart. Sending my love and prayers to you all.
Casey Anita
December 12, 2021
Sadly a life taken much too soon. She was a mother that I felt like I knew even more than I did. I was always kept up on the family adventures and get together's by my dear friend and co-worker Brandi on a regular basis. The first thoughts that come to mind is that she was a very hard working and determined woman that would do anything for her children. I am very saddened by her passing knowing how closely knit this family is. Sending my condolences to Brandi and the whole family.
Mark Plumley
Friend
December 12, 2021
What a lovely tribute to your mom. Wish i had know her. Blessings ans peace to you all.
Waschler Mary
Family
December 12, 2021
My sweet and beautiful cousin you will be missed by so many. My love and condolences to all your children and family. Until we meet again. God speed.
Lisa Magistro (Fowler)
December 12, 2021
