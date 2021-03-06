Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Lucille Woodson
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
WOODSON, Mrs. Louise Lucille, departed this life on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Walter Woodson Jr.; father, Edward Williams; and mother, Bertha H. Moore. She is survived by her daughters, Rev. Dr. Aqueelah As-Salaam and Ms. Leanne Jamierson; two grandchildren, Sedonnah-Ree Jamierson and Dante-Cortez Jamierson; daughter-in-law, Ty Jamierson; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Jamerison; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., with a viewing held one hour prior to service. Rev. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Mar
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Leanne and Dante, My heart aches for you all. She was such an amazing lady. I remember her with fondness and admiration. Sending love and prayers.
Mary Ann Ready
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results