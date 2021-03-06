WOODSON, Mrs. Louise Lucille, departed this life on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Walter Woodson Jr.; father, Edward Williams; and mother, Bertha H. Moore. She is survived by her daughters, Rev. Dr. Aqueelah As-Salaam and Ms. Leanne Jamierson; two grandchildren, Sedonnah-Ree Jamierson and Dante-Cortez Jamierson; daughter-in-law, Ty Jamierson; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Jamerison; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., with a viewing held one hour prior to service. Rev. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.