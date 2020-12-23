Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lovelee Rush Morris
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
MORRIS, Mrs. Lovelee Rush, departed this life December 19, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Herndon; one son, Alfred C. Morris Jr. (Tammy); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alberta Wilson and Jacqyelyn (Kenneth) Harris; one brother, John W. Rush; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. The governor's recommendations on social distancing apply. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Live stream for the service and condolences can be made at jenkinsjr.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carlee Simms friend of G. Daughter.
Friend
April 14, 2022
THANKFUL for the blessing of potato salad and Cake she gave me.thankful for Lovelee next generation for being in this journey called life.we all have an appointed time.she live longer than the Bible gives us that's what kindness does.praying fir you all
Kimlaurice MACON Goudeau
December 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 27, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results