MORRIS, Mrs. Lovelee Rush, departed this life December 19, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Herndon; one son, Alfred C. Morris Jr. (Tammy); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alberta Wilson and Jacqyelyn (Kenneth) Harris; one brother, John W. Rush; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. The governor's recommendations on social distancing apply. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Live stream for the service and condolences can be made at jenkinsjr.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.