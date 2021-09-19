Menu
Lovell L.C. Holley
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
HOLLEY, Lovell L.C., age 85, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Lovell was born May 4, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Holley. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Catherine Walker and Kenneth Holley; grandchildren, Robert Ridenour II, Holly Walker, Megan Walker, Redmond Walker, Bethany Anthony and Benjamin Holley; great-grandchildren, Christina Walker, Cali Cooke, Levi Crawley, Avery Anthony and Elle Holley; twin sister, Vernell Reynolds; and numerous extended family members and friends. Lovell was a typist for 40 years working for PEAT, Marwick and Mitchell CPA. She was a member of Fort Lee Baptist Church. Lovell enjoyed spending time with her family and was active with her church. A funeral service for Lovell will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fort Lee Baptist Church, 2727 Charles City Road, Richmond, Virginia 23231. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at NelsenRichmond.com for the family.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
