GLASCO, Lovell Morris, 88, passed away on October 18, 2020. Lovell was born on March 24, 1932, to Milford D. (Sam) and Alma A. Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, R. Clyde Glasco Jr. on August 14, 2015; and survived by her three sons, Richard D. Glasco (Lynne), Jeffrey C. Glasco (Dawn) and Douglas K. Glasco (Karen). She was the grandmother to six grandsons, Derek, Evan, Colin, Judd, Josh and Mason; one granddaughter, Sidney; and three great-grandchildren, Riley, Davis and Logan. She was a longtime member of River Road Church, Baptist. She was a loving wife and a caring mother and grandmother. She enjoyed music, travel and a good book and will be remembered for her gentle toughness. The family will celebrate her life by holding a private service at a date to be determined. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff in Assisted Living at Lakewood Manor for their capable and tender care during her stay there as well as the skilled staff at Medi Home Health & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Lakewood Manor Benevolent Fund, 1900 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, Va. 23238 or River Road Church, Baptist, 8000 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.