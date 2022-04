RYAN, Luanne Hawkins, 68, resident of Disputanta, Va., passed away peacefully in the arms of God on September 19, 2021, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She retired from the Virginia ABC with over 36 years of service. She is survived by friends. Luanne is an organ donor. There will be no visitation. Cremation to follow. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com