Lucille Mae Becker
BECKER, Lucille Mae, 79, of Richmond, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 26 years, Edward J. Becker Sr.; parents, Richard Lee and Viola Mae Oliver; and her half-brother, Ernest D. Tenser. She is survived by two children, whom she loved dearly, Richard Oliver (Rose) of Chester and Vanessa East (Tye) of Chesterfield; eight grandchildren, Lann, Jade, Travis, Heather, Seth, Christina, Courtney and Jordan; 13 great-grandchildren; and two very special lifelong friends, Elsie and Charles Dunn of Dinwiddie. Lucille loved animals, making crafts and working puzzles. She will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
12
Interment
Washington Memorial Park.
VA
