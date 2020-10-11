GOULDIN, Lucille, 96, of Henrico, and a longtime resident of Westminster Canterbury, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marguerite Dickerson, Anne Redmon and Ruth Kelley; and by her brother, John W. Gouldin III. She is survived and will be missed by her extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as by their spouses and offspring; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Gouldin. Lucille was born on March 9, 1924, in Caroline County, to the late Ethel Kay and John William Gouldin Jr. After graduating from Caroline County High School, 'Big Deal' Lucille moved to Richmond, where she made a career working in various capacities for several private companies, including a 32-year stint as medical secretary in the Hematology Department of the Division of Medicine at MCV, from which she ultimately retired. Lucille was a former congregant of the Salem Baptist Church and a member of both The Shepherd's Center and Tuckahoe Women's Club, where – through performances, lectures and social gatherings – she indulged her ceaseless, twin pursuits of greater knowledge and better understanding. She loved works of literature, music and art, and could explain why, not in vague generalities, but rather with enthusiastic specificity. She devoted her attention to the daily newspaper and never shied from offering her opinion on matters of politics or public policy. She was both an avid consumer – and dispenser – of humor. A celebration of Lucille's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A private family interment will take place in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. A livestream of her service can be viewed at Blileys.com
by clicking the link in her online obituary. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Shepherd's Center of Richmond, 3111 Northside Ave., Richmond, Va. 23228.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.