LUNDE, Mrs. Lucille Cordle, age 96, of Henrico, died peacefully on March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Cordle and Lelia Cordle Kendler; her grandson, H. David Lunde; and her husband, Richard W. Lunde of 67 years. She is survived by her children, Richard Lunde (Marit), Harold Lunde (Diane), Linwood Lunde and Tina Word (William); and five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church until age curtailed attendance. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Harold and family, I grew up at Immanuel Church and have so many memories of seeing your parents faithfully attending all the time. God give you peace and joy exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think. Jesus is coming soon. He said, "Surely I Come Quickly." Come quickly Lord Jesus. God bless you Harold and family.