LUNDE, Mrs. Lucille Cordle, age 96, of Henrico, died peacefully on March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Cordle and Lelia Cordle Kendler; her grandson, H. David Lunde; and her husband, Richard W. Lunde of 67 years. She is survived by her children, Richard Lunde (Marit), Harold Lunde (Diane), Linwood Lunde and Tina Word (William); and five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church until age curtailed attendance. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.