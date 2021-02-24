Menu
Lucy Liner Akers
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
AKERS, Lucy Liner, 60, of North Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Liner and Loraine Clark. Lucy was an amazing nurse that spent many years serving her community. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Akers; daughters, Shannon Worsham, Tara Sullivan, Joyce Cooper and Rachel Akers; sons, K.T. Akers III and James Akers; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
William Nunnally
Friend
May 26, 2021
Lucy was the best. As a kid she always welcome her children's friends over. Treated us as her own. She will be very missed by many people.
Jennifer Durrbeck
February 26, 2021
Very sweet lady and wonderful nurse! She will be missed
Kristy
February 25, 2021
My condolences to the family Lucy was a awesome nurse, caring , friendly We will miss her dearly!!!
Shirley ordonez
February 25, 2021
