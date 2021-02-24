AKERS, Lucy Liner, 60, of North Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Liner and Loraine Clark. Lucy was an amazing nurse that spent many years serving her community. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Akers; daughters, Shannon Worsham, Tara Sullivan, Joyce Cooper and Rachel Akers; sons, K.T. Akers III and James Akers; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.