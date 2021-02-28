Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucy Mae Mason
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
MASON, Mrs. Lucy Mae, On Sunday February 21, 2021, Mrs. Lucy Mae Mason, beloved wife of the late George Mason, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family. She is survived and eternally loved by her three children, Beatrice Squire, Betty Squire and Sidney Squire; two grandsons, William Anthony "Tony" Squire and Ivan Squire (Jennifer); five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Hattie Webb Roundtree; and other relatives and friends, among them a godson, Wimberly Watson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Mason can be viewed Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
1
Viewing
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
It´s the weeks after when the emptiness of the lost of your Mom begin to intensify. Don´t bear it along. I want to share in your feelings and lost. Always there for you in thoughts and deeds Thinking of you.
Ellen Robertson
March 6, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathy for the loss of Aunt Lucy. She was a wonderful person whom we were blessed to have known.
Michael & Meredith McGoings
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother, Beatrice. She was the sweetest person and her cooking was out of this world.
Marian J Bey Gordon
February 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family during this tough time.
Donna Newsome
February 28, 2021
Aunt Bee Bee I´m so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom.
Rhea Miles
February 28, 2021
My sympathies to the family. I have fond memories of Ms. Lucy and the cohesiveness of our neighborhood and the friendships we developed.
Ruby Morton Gourdine
February 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results