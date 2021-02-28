MASON, Mrs. Lucy Mae, On Sunday February 21, 2021, Mrs. Lucy Mae Mason, beloved wife of the late George Mason, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family. She is survived and eternally loved by her three children, Beatrice Squire, Betty Squire and Sidney Squire; two grandsons, William Anthony "Tony" Squire and Ivan Squire (Jennifer); five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Hattie Webb Roundtree; and other relatives and friends, among them a godson, Wimberly Watson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Mason can be viewed Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.